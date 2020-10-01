Election official says no Wisconsin ballots in found mail

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top election official says there were no Wisconsin absentee ballots amid mail that was discovered in a ditch outside of Appleton last week. Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said Thursday that the U.S. Postal Service investigation into what was found is ongoing. But Wolfe says she had been told there were no Wisconsin ballots among the mail found. Wolfe says she did not know if ballots from another state were in the mail. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says it is “unable to comment” on the investigation.