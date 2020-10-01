England bans plastic straws after pandemic-linked delay

LONDON (AP) — A ban on plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds has taken effect in England after a six-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are barred from selling or supplying the disposable items as part of efforts to cut down on pollution from single-use plastics. There are exemptions for people with disabilities or medical conditions. The government has estimated that people in England use 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers and 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds a year. Environmental activists welcomed the ban but said it did not go far enough to reduce plastic waste.