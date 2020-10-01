Evers, Palm issue order to bolster healthcare system

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued an order to address the strains the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the healthcare system.

The order makes adjustments to licensing procedures so more healthcare workers can operate in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

"We are seeing alarming trends here in Wisconsin, with today seeing our highest number of new cases in a single day, and yesterday seeing our highest death count," Evers said in a written statement. "Our hospitals are being stretched to the limit, and we need to take action to assist our frontline medical professionals with their life-saving work."

The order is effective immediately.

The news came in a press release sent Thursday. The full press release is below: