Fired officer says he didn’t believe woman’s cries for help

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer fired for ignoring the cries for help from a Black woman riding in his cruiser upside down while restrained says he didn’t know she had fallen off the back seat. Levi Huffine testified Thursday during a hearing over whether he should get his job back. He said that based on his experience he didn’t believe she was in danger despite her saying she couldn’t breathe and her neck was about to break. He said he didn’t turn around to try to look at her position. A city lawyer suggested he was angry with the woman, whom he had referred to as “just another drunk.”