Former coal CEO Robert Murray files for black lung benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A published report says former coal CEO Robert E. Murray has filed an application with the U.S. Department of Labor for black lung benefits. Ohio Valley ReSource reports the former head of Murray Energy said on the form that he is still board chairman of the company but can no longer serve as president and CEO due to his health. Murray has fought federal regulations on the industry for years. His company filed suit in 2014 over federal regulations to cut coal dust, a move meant to reduce the number of black lung cases.