Frost Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&