Frost Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&