Frost advisory issued late tonight and early Friday

MADISON (WKOW) - The coldest temps of the season are on the way causing the threat of frost.

SET UP

One more area of low pressure spins through causing spotty showers today before drier air moves in with a Canadian-based high pressure moving in causing cold conditions.

TODAY

Spotty, scattered showers are expected once again, so keep the umbrella handy. Temps will be cooler in the mid 50s with light winds out of the northwest.

TONIGHT

A frost advisory is in effect from 3 am to 9 am early Friday with temps expected to dip to the low and mid 30s. Coldest spots will be in rural communities.



Think about protecting your plants by covering them up or bringing them inside.

FRIDAY

A chilly final day of the work week with temps only getting to around 50° in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.



SATURDAY

More patchy frost is possible early in the day before clouds increase keeping temps cool in the low 50s. A few showers re-develop with another system moving by later in the afternoon and evening.



Scattered rain could linger into Saturday night.



SUNDAY

A few more showers are possible on Sunday with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 50s.



MONDAY

Another morning with patchy frost possible. Otherwise partly sunny and quickly warming through the day to the upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible and temps milder in the mid 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temps in the low 60s.



SEPTEMBER RECAP

Temps were a little below average through the month with rain over a quarter-inch above average.

October starts off with average highs in the mid 60s before tumbling to the low 50s by the end of the month.