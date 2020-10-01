German privacy watchdog fines H&M $41M for spying on workers

BERLIN (AP) — A German privacy watchdog is fining clothing retailer H&M 35.3 million euros ($41 million) after the company was found to have spied on some of its employees in Germany. Hamburg’s data protection commissioner said Wednesday that the Swedish company collected private information about employees at a customer service center in Nuremberg. The commissioner says information “ranging from rather harmless details to family issues and religious beliefs” was recorded on a network drive accessible to up to 50 managers and used “to obtain a detailed profile of employees” for decisions regarding their employment. H&M says the practices didn’t correspond to company guidelines, but that it nevertheless took full responsibility and had apologized unreservedly to the employees.