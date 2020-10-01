Head of Kosovo veterans’ association appears in court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The head of an organization of Kosovo war veterans who was detained last week on suspicion of offenses including intimidating witnesses has appeared in court for the first time since his arrest. His lawyer told the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court on Thursday that he has filed legal challenges to the man’s arrest and transfer to the Netherlands and applied for him to be released on bail. The pretrial judge handling the case did not immediately rule on the bail request. Prosecutors allege that the detained man publicized court documents and intimidated witnesses in cases under investigation by international prosecutors.