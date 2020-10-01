Health officials caution against indoor gatherings this fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- With temperatures dropping, gatherings have been increasingly moving inside. As cases in Wisconsin continue to surge, health experts want to remind people that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 increases indoors.

"At this point, the question isn't whether I should have an indoor or an outdoor gathering, the question is, 'Do I really need to gather at all?'" said Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW Health.

Indoor spaces lack ventilation, which explains how the risk of transmission increases. It is harder for the virus-- which spreads through air particles-- to infect people outside because air movement can thinly disperse those droplets, according to Dr. Pothof.

UW Health guidelines say to limit gatherings to those who live in your household, or with groups of less than 10 people who are part of the same, stable social "bubble." When participating in the latter, they recommend wearing a mask.

"If they're mingling with other people, your bubble is actually bigger," said Dr. Pothof. "The bigger your bubble, the more likely you get COVID-19."

This warning comes along with the start of respiratory illness season. Luckily, Dr. Pothof says the same prevention methods for COVID-19 work even better for influenza.

He adds while the flu is less contagious and less deadly than COVID-19, having both at the same time would be difficult to recover from. This is why doctors stress getting a flu shot while continuing to wear a mask and social distance.