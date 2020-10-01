In Appalachia, people watch COVID-19, race issues from afar

With the nation roiled by the pandemic and protests, The Associated Press decided to take a road trip. We wanted to look at the issues that have exploded onto the national consciousness this year through the eyes of different regions, myriad Americans. First stop: the Appalachian foothills of southeast Ohio, looking for the echoes of a President Lyndon Johnson speech and the Great Society. It’s a region that has barely felt COVID-19 and protests for racial justice. Many people here view the rest of America from a distance as a place only explained with suspicion, anger and sometimes conspiracy theories.