Lawyer: Unruly crowd warrants venue change in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd says defendants and lawyers were harassed and threatened by protesters after a September hearing, and that the trial should be moved to another city. Tom Plunkett is the lawyer for J. Kueng. He says holding a trial in Hennepin County wouldn’t be safe. Attorneys for all four men say pretrial publicity has made it impossible for them to receive a fair trial in Hennepin County, and have asked for the trial to be moved. Judge Peter Cahill hasn’t ruled on that request. Trial is set for March 8.