Louisiana trooper indicted; suit says she shot teen in back

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a trooper who shot a 19-year-old man during a traffic stop in 2018 has been indicted. Authorities said an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Trooper Kasha Domingue with aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. Her attorney declined comment. Clifton Scott Dilley sued Domingue last year, saying she shot him in the back and then lied about it. The Advocate newspaper reported the man was present in a wheelchair when the indictment was handed up. A police news release said Domingue was on paid leave and would be arrested once a grand jury warrant was issued.