Malaysia palm oil producer vows to clear name after U.S. ban

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Berhad has vowed to “clear its name” after the U.S. banned imports of its palm oil over allegations of forced labor and other abuses. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade issued the ban order against FGV on Wednesday, saying it found indicators of forced labor, including concerns about children, along with other abuses such as physical and sexual violence. FGV said Thursday it was disappointed with the U.S. move as it has taken steps to correct the situation. It said it doesn’t “tolerate any form of human rights infringements or criminal offense in its operations,” and will continue to engage the U.S. “to clear FGV’s name.”