Middleton police launch voluntary surveillance camera registry

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department is launching a Surveillance Camera Registry And Mapping (S.C.R.A.M.) program for residents and business owners to help officers solve local crimes with the help of existing exterior video surveillance cameras.

With the popular use of surveillance systems, video evidence has frequently helped officers develop leads and bring investigations to conclusion, according to a Middleton police news release.

In fact, home surveillance systems played a major role in helping Middleton Detectives resolve two recent major investigations that would have likely remained unsolved otherwise, according to the release.

Participation in this program is entirely voluntary. Officers will not monitor registered surveillance systems.

Using the geographic location of registered camera systems, Middleton police officers will be able to contact a registrant to determine if they have helpful recordings if a crime occurs in the vicinity of the registered surveillance camera system.

To register your surveillance system with the Middleton Police Department, go to http://middletonpd.com/scram.htm and complete the online form.