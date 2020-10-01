MPD using new test to predict liability and bias of prospective hires

MADISON (WKOW) -- While psychological testing has long been a staple for many departments as they interview new recruits, the Madison Police Department is using a brand new test that could help identify department liabilities even more accurately.

The Matrix-Predictive Uniform Law Enforcement Selection Evaluation, or M-PULSE, is a screening test that is relatively new to the market. It's designed to help departments predict problematic behavior, complaints and lawsuits that might be incurred by a recruit down the road.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Police Policy and Procedure recommended that MPD invest in the test to improve its hiring process. According to the committee, it's the "only law enforcement officer screening instrument based on actuarial modeling."

MPD's captain of training, Jennifer Krueger Favour, tells 27 News that the 455 question test has been administered only a handful of times so far in Madison, since this is the first year that they're using it as a part of their larger application process.

"This is just one piece of the puzzle for us that we're hoping will add some insight to our background investigators, so we can see more about how a person is or how they may potentially act in the future," said Krueger Favour. "And being able to maybe dig into some issues with them, or with our background investigation on them, to maybe dig deeper into some issues that we see as troubling on this written exam."

The test questions look similar to the kinds of inquiries one might see on a personality test. For instance, the recruit may read a question that says something like, "I am a risk taker." Then, they will answer how strongly or not they may agree with that statement.

"Built into the test itself are two different sets of validity scales so we can pretty much see after somebody has taken the test how truthful the exam itself itself thinks that they were on on the rest of the questions," said Krueger Favour.

While it's not a foolproof test, the company behind M-PULSE boasts that through its research, it has found about 86 percent of liability cases measured could be predicted correctly using M-PULSE.

Krueger Favour says they are looking forward to this new way of assessing recruits, and that it's much needed right now as police, much like everyone else, face unprecedented times.

"If we don't change and meet the needs of what our country needs, what our city and our state needs, then we're behind the times and that's not good for anybody," she said. "So if we can use this test to help us hire better people to be the guardians of the city that we need, then that's all the better for us."

Krueger Favour says that they hope that as more people take the test, they can identify patterns that will also further illustrate ways to help them select the best officers for the job.