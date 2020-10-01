National Guard taps units for rapid response to civil unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Guard has designated military police units in two states to serve as rapid reaction forces in order to be better prepared to respond quickly to civil unrest around the country. That’s in the wake of the violent protests that rocked the nation’s capitol and several states this summer. Military leaders don’t explicitly tie any new changes to concerns about possible election-related violence. But the nation is bracing for unrest surrounding the tumultuous presidential campaign, particularly if voting results are not known for days or weeks because of the increase in mail-in ballots.