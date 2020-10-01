One Chicago community endures virus, violence and turmoil

CHICAGO (AP) — In a chaotic year destined for the history books, Auburn Gresham, a Black community in Chicago, has written its own grim chapter. It has endured a deadly virus, protests, gun violence and economic misery. The constant state of turmoil mirrors the tumult that has afflicted much of urban America. But there is reason for optimism, too. A local group recently received a $10 million grant that will be used to bring medical care, food and other needed services to the South Side community.