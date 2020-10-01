Outage freezes Tokyo Stock Exchange, world’s 3rd largest

TOKYO (AP) — Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world’s third largest by market capitalization, was halted all day due to a technical failure but officials said they were working to restore normal trading by Friday. Tokyo Stock Exchange President Koichiro Miyahara told reporters a device within the bourse’s huge trading system failed early Thursday. Backups failed to kick in following the hardware failure. There was no indication that the outage resulted from hacking or other cybersecurity breaches. The exchange said that restarting the system during the trading day would have caused confusion. A government spokesman said the exchange was instructed to investigate and fix the problem.