Paternity ruling nudges Delphine Boel to Belgian royalty

Artist and sculptor Delphine Boel is on the cusp of officially becoming a Belgian princess after a Brussels court ruled in her favor in a decades-old royal paternity scandal pitting her against former King Albert II. Her lawyer Alain de Jonghe confirmed in a telephone interview with The Associated Press Thursday that the court had given his client full satisfaction, recognizing her as the former monarch’s daughter. A statement from her team of lawyers said that she would be able to be called princess “Delphine of Saxe Coburg,” and will be set on the same footing as her royal brothers and sisters.