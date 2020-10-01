Police: Vehicle with child inside hit by bullet in south Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A car with people inside was hit by a bullet on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

It happened in the area of Beld Street and Gilson Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the south side of Madison for a weapons offense and shots fired report. They found spent shell casings in the area.

They also located a vehicle with an adult and 1-year-old inside that was hit by a bullet.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information on this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.