WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- This is the time of year where pumpkin spice is everywhere and now it's in the state fair's cream puffs.

The spice is added to the cream and it's sprinkled on top of the puffs.

They went on sale Thursday. The fair says it already has thousands of orders.

If you're interested, you'll need to get them quickly. They're only available through Sunday for curbside pick-up at State Fair Park in West Allis.

You can place an order here.