GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers will be without receiver Allen Lazard indefinitely. ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Lazard had surgery this week.

Packers' WR Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week and is out indefinitely, per source. Lazard is coming off the best game of his NFL career, a six-catch, 146-yard performance against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

The Packers listed Lazard as missing practice on Wednesday. Davante Adams was limited at practice.

Lazard was having a great start to the season. He has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns.