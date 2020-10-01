Rock County officials urge Trump to reconsider Saturday visit

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County officials are urging the President Trump to reconsider holding a large gathering in Rock County while COVID-19 cases are rising.

Trump is expected to speak at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” County Board Chair Kara Purviance said in a news release. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”

Rock County has more than 600 known active cases—the highest number at any time during the pandemic, according to the release.

The Health Department’s Reopening Dashboard indicates the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.1%, which was also near the record level set in May. Wisconsin currently has the third-highest rate of community spread in the nation.

“I hope the President chooses to act responsibly by canceling the rally. If the rally proceeds despite our recommendations to cancel, I urge all of our residents who attend to diligently follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask," Purviance said.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates that the higher the level of community spread and the more people that are in attendance, the higher the risk that COVID-19 will spread during a gathering, according to health officials.

“Rock County Health Department staff, hospitals, and first responders have been working tirelessly for months to help limit the spread of the virus and put us in a position to be able to keep businesses and schools open,” said County Administrator Josh Smith. “We need to avoid any circumstances that could put our reopening in jeopardy.”

Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval strongly recommends that large gatherings of any type not be held in Rock County, according to the release.

If the campaign does not cancel the rally, County officials urged the campaign to follow Rock County Public Health guidelines, including limiting the number of people who would be allowed to gather and enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing.