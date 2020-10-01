Sen. Johnson condemns white supremacists, stops short of calling President Trump’s comments ‘unacceptable’

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is breaking ranks with some GOP colleagues in Congress who called President Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacist groups during Tuesday's presidential debate "unacceptable."

Johnson tells 27 News he condemns white supremacist groups, but when asked if the president's comments were problematic he said, "I'll let the president speak for himself."

"I'm condemning them," Johnson said. "I condemn anyone who engages in violent behavior. I think what we're seeing on the streets of America is generally protests, most of them, that turn into riots that are primarily led by left-wing groups."

During the debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump if he would denounce white supremacist groups.

Trump answered with a reference to the Proud Boys, an organization linked with white supremacy and acts of violence, saying they should, "stand back and stand by."

On Wednesday, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Tim Scott called it "unacceptable to not condemn white supremacists." Both senators did not call President Trump by name but Sen. Scott said he thought the president misspoke.

“He was asking Chris what he wanted to say, I think he misspoke," said Sen. Scott. "I think he should correct it, if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

This is the second time within weeks some Republicans broke with the president over his rhetoric. Last week Republicans distanced away from President Trump's unwillingness to accept a peaceful transfer of power if he loses against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.