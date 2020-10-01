Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft. Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney. The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident. A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. LaBeouf is known for his roles in 2007′s “Transformers,” 2008′s “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” and last year’s “Honey Boy,”