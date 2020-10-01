South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flight to arrive Thursday morning at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport. Flights from Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe quickly followed. Airports in Cape Town and Durban have also resumed international traffic. Travelers arriving on international flights must provide a negative COVID-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before their departure. South Africa still maintains restrictions on international travel. Tourists are not permitted from a list of more than 50 countries, including Russia, Britain and the U.S, which are deemed high risk.