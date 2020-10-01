South Carolina governor promises to keep Parris Island open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is promising to do whatever the Marines need to keep open the training base at Parris Island. Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger stunned the military-boosting state last week when he suggested closing Parris Island and the Marines’ other base in San Diego and building a new base that could train men and women alongside each other. The Marines are on a deadline to begin training men and women together. Berger made the comment in a story posted on Military.com, but the Marines have stressed no decision has been made. Gov. Henry McMaster met with commanders from every military installation in the state Thursday, and promised to give the Marines anything they need to support their mission.