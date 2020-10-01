Top aide to President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

(WKOW) -- One of President Donald Trump's top aides has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ABC News, Hope Hicks tested positive this week after traveling with President Trump on Tuesday to and from the first presidential debate.

Hicks serves as Counselor to the President and is among a tight group of advisors to Trump.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told ABC News, "The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously. White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling."