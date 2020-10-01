Trump to visit Janesville Saturday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump will be in Janesville Saturday, his campaign announced today.

He is expected to speak at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

The Trump campaign Thursday canceled a Saturday stop in La Crosse after the mayor and Gov. Tony Evers asked the president not to hold a rally there because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Trump will speak at 3:30 p.m. in Janesville before heading to Green Bay for a campaign event at 6 p.m.

General Admission

Doors open at 12:30 PM CDT