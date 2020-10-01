Trump’s visit to WI worries officials, but what about voters?

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is planning two campaign stops in Wisconsin, including one in our area, as COVID-19 cases are surging in the state.

Trump will visit Janesville and Green Bay Saturday. He was suppoed to be in La Crosse instead of Janesville, but his campaign said they changed cities because there was an issue with a venue in La Crosse -- not because of coronavirus concerns.

But officials there did have concerns.

"We're really hoping we can get this event either canceled or postponed to another time," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, earlier Thursday before the campaign announced the switch.

Once it was clear the President would be coming to Janesville instead, Rock County health officials made their opposition clear.

"We are in crisis mode with the virus spreading rapidly in our community," Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in a news release. "A large gathering at this time would jeopardize the health of many people in our community.”

In his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) pleaded with the President to stop the spread.

"If he does come, please insist that people wear a mask," Evers said.

Trump has been in swing-state Wisconsin a number of times in recent weeks -- a contrast to his opponent, Joe Biden, who has stuck to virtual events, aside from visiting Kenosha after the Jacob Blake shooting and visiting Manitowoc last month.

So do voters see the President as reckless and Biden as appropriately cautious, or do the visits show voters that Trump cares about Wisconsin and Biden doesn't?

"If my answers were both and neither, would that be acceptable?" said UW-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber.

Schweber says Trump's play is not to win over undecided voters, but simply to get his supporters to go out and vote in higher numbers than Biden's supporters.

He says the President favors chaos, as noted in his book, "The Art of the Deal."

"If he can create enough chaos, he will win," Schweber said. "Because his core voters will ignore the chaos and vote, whereas the range of voters who might vote against him, he thinks, and I think he's right, are more likely to be discouraged merely by the fact of chaos."

Schweber says right now Biden is in a tough spot. His supporters expect him to follow guidelines more strictly, so he can't have the same amount of spectacle as the president, and he has yet to come up with a substitute as energizing.