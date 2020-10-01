UW running backs form identity

MADISON (WKOW)- Two-time Doak Walker Award Winner Jonathan Taylor is now in the NFL, and the Badgers running backs are forming a new identity as it will no longer be a one-man show.

"We know we have big shoes to fill, and we know that we can't be someone we're not," Wisconsin Sophomore Running Back Nakia Watson said. "We have to be Nakia, we have to be Grosh, we have to be Isaac. We have to play our football, the football that got us here."

"I've told the running back room that the fewest amount of running backs that we've used in one year is four since I've been here, so we're going to need everybody," Wisconsin Senior Running Back Garrett Groshek said.

Watson saw the most action behind Taylor last season. He had 74 attempts for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns. He took away some valuable lessons from one of the best backs in program history.

"JT has always told me that once you get the ball, make a decision, and go whether it's wrong or right," Watson said. "Don't stop your feet, just keep going. If you are going to make a mistake, do it at 100 percent."

Groshek brings experience and leadership, which the younger guys will lean on as they're forced to hit the ground running this season.

"It's been tough for some guys to kind of stay focused especially with all the ups and downs that have come with this pandemic as far as our timelines have changed and stuff, but just try and take advantage of every day," Groshek said.

Days are limited, with only 23 more until game day.

