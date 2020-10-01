Volunteers in Belarus get shots in virus vaccine trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus has started giving shots to volunteers in human trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which received Russian government approval in August but drew considerable criticism from experts, as it had only been tested on several dozen people. The study, that started earlier this month, will take place in eight different medical facilities, Belarusian officials said, and 100 volunteers “will get the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the compound” developed in Russia. The vaccine was approved by the Russian government with much fanfare on Aug. 11, and promoted criticism from experts, who said further studies among tens of thousands of people were needed to ensure the vaccine’s safety and efficiency.