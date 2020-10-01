What’s in a name? Maybe a seat on a Detroit-area court

DETROIT (AP) — A man seeking to become a judge could get a boost on Election Day after changing his last name to one that’s long been associated with Detroit-area courts. The Detroit Free Press says Nicholas John Bobak legally changed his name last year to Nicholas John Bobak Hathaway. He’s married to Dana Hathaway, who has been a judge since 2013. By blood or by marriage, at least 10 members of the Hathaway family have served as Wayne County judges. Hathaway says he changed his name to honor his wife. He declined further comment. Political consultant Mario Morrow says the Hathaway name is “golden” in judicial races.