Why Trump doesn’t want to talk about abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about abortion. After years of saying he would appoint “pro-life” judges and bragging that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision would be overturned “automatically” if he won, Trump is now tiptoeing around the issue as he tries to get another justice confirmed to the Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election. Trump is trying to deliver for his conservative base on the issue but also avoid making abortion a central focus of the election. His team worries it could turn off voters who support abortion rights and drive on-the-fence or undecided voters — especially women — to turn out for Joe Biden en masse.