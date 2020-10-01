WikiLeaks’ Assange won’t get US extradition ruling this year

LONDON (AP) — A judge has told WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange he will likely have to spend another three months inside a British prison cell before finding out whether he can be sent to the United States to face espionage charges that carry a maximum prison sentence of 175 years. After hearing nearly four weeks of evidence in Assange’s extradition hearing in London, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she would deliver her decision at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4. By the time the decision is announced, the U.S. may be about to be under new management, should Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.