Wis. doctors ask Trump not to hold large rallies amid COVID-19 case increase, HHS secretary stops short

MADISON (WKOW) -- US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar would not condemn going to or having a presidential campaign rally in Wisconsin this weekend, even with the increase in cases and surge in the Green Bay area.

Some hospitals in the Green Bay area, one of the two locations for the president's planned rallies Saturday, are on the brink of becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

"I don't comment about political activities or rallies," said Azar. "I'll tell you the advice we give under all circumstances is follow the three 3 Ws -- wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your face covering when you can't watch your distance and avoid settings where you can't do those things."

Meanwhile Wisconsin doctors are asking the president not hold large rallies.

"President Trump has a responsibility to keep Wisconsin families and Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Robert Freedland with the Mayo Clinic. "Holding mass rallies that attract thousands of people while COVID19 cases go through the roof will put people's health at risk."

Azar encouraged people to protect themselves and their families and said an FDA approved vaccine is weeks or months away.