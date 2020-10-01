Wisconsin National Guard provides wildfire support to California

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are helping the California Guard fight wildfires.

It took almost four days for two flight teams from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion (Assault), 147th Aviation Regiment, 64th Troop Command, to fly their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters more than 1,700 miles from Madison to Sacramento, California.

Since that early-September trek, they haven’t really stopped flying, garnering one mission after another to give California Army National Guard aviators — as well as a slew of other firefighting agencies — assistance during California’s worst fire season ever.

The Wisconsin Guard is one of the furthest east of the states to respond to California’s call.

“For us, our fire season is really short, typically,” Wickland explained. “It’s nowhere near as challenging as what’s out here. We knew that before coming here. There’s a significant difference as to what we have back home.”

In less than two weeks, the Black Hawk teams combined to drop nearly 80 buckets of water or more than 52,000 gallons on areas too tough for ground crews to reach in Central California fires. They were expected to transfer to Northern California, where more fires have ignited and threatened life and property.

“Certainly when the call comes, being in the Wisconsin Guard, we want to help,” Tomblin said.

The two Black Hawks and 15 Soldiers departed for California Sept. 11, and the crews remain on duty.