A different tune for college marching bands in a pandemic

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The music has been turned down in college football this fall. Marching bands, part of the game since its beginning more than a century ago, are idled or toned down across the country. At Oklahoma, the 320-person band has been turned into several 80-member pep bands that stay in the stands on game day — socially distanced, of course. At least they are playing. But they won’t be able to perform in front of the usual crowds at football games, dramatically changing the experience. Some are performing in reduced numbers and others are doing virtual performances.