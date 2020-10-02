Armenia ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian officials says the country is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has persisted this week, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded. This fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which is inside Azerbaijan but controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. It prompted calls for a cease-fire from all around the globe. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the country stands “ready to engage” with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group “to reestablish a cease-fire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements.”