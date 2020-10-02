ATF seeks additional ‘persons of interest’ in Kenosha arsons

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking additional "persons of interest" after businesses and vehicles were set ablaze in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Photos of the persons of interest are in the ATF news release HERE.

The ATF is working with local officials in Kenosha on their arson investigations.

Numerous businesses and vehicles were set ablaze between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the positive identification of each person depicted in videos and pictures who could further the arson investigations.

ATF urged those with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the individuals to contact the agency at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. ATF asked tipsters to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.