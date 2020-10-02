Authorities say Madison hate crime case involving teen’s burning closed for lack of evidence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Madison hate crime case involving a teen's burning is closed for lack of evidence.

Teenager Althea Bernstein reported a slur was directed at her as she drove in the State Street area around 1 a.m. June 24, and then four men sprayed her with lighter fluid and ignited it. "I didn't know how traumatizing this would be," Bernstein said on ABC's Good Morning America.

But in a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott Blader said Bernstein's account could not be supported by evidence.

"After a thorough investigation into the events of June 24, 2020, including extensive interviews, exhaustive review of traffic and surveillance video, and expert review of digital and forensic evidence, federal investigators determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of any federal criminal statute occurred," according to Blader. "Authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred."

"We simply have a lack of evidence," says Madison Interim Police Chief Vic Wahl.

Police released more than a dozen images from downtown surveillance cameras of the Hyundai sedan Bernstein was driving at the time of the early morning, reported crime. Police officials say those images show no one near the car at any time.

Police reports also state Bernstein told officers her attackers were on a sidewalk to her left, but all the images show the car proceeding in a lane other than a left lane.

Reports state police officials checked additional downtown surveillance cameras in search of anyone resembling Bernstein's descriptions of the four men and found none.

Reports say a state crime laboratory analysis did find a "volatile mixture" of a petroleum distillate on Bernstein's shirt. "It was not located on the shorts or the vehicle or anywhere else," Wahl tells 27 News.

Police reports say Bernstein said she was wearing a sweatshirt she had acquired in London, but maintained the shirt was discarded by UW Hospital emergency staff as contaminated.

Authorities say police dogs with special training in detecting incendiary substances were used in a search of the Hyundai and nothing was found.

27 News asked Wahl if he believed Bernstein was truthful in her account of what happened. "What I'll say is I'm not going to speculate on the potential circumstances that might have led to the injuries."

Reports show detectives asked Bernstein about any alternative, possible causes of her injuries, including whether fear prevented her from talking about any potential abuse from a man she had a date with just prior to the reported incident. Reports state Bernstein rejected any explanation other than her account, and said the man came to UW Hospital to comfort her as she was treated.

"Althea Bernstein and her family appreciate the detailed investigative efforts by all involved in this case," according to a statement from the family that was released. "Althea's injuries are healing and the support of our community has been invaluable in that regard."

"We will continue to provide support to Althea and hope and pray for her healing and well-being," Chief Executive Officer Michael Johnson of the Dane County Boys & Girls Club said.

At a recent Madison protest of racial injustice in policing, Bernstein addressed a crowd and reinforced her account of a racially-motivated attack was true.

Wahl said if new information surfaced, the investigation might be reopened.