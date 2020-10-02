Biden tweets message to Trumps for a swift recovery

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Joe Biden said in a tweet early Friday that he will continue to pray for Donald Trump's health and safety after the president and first lady Melania Trump said they had contracted COVID-19.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden wrote.

Melania Trump also tweeted about their positive tests Friday morning. She said they are “feeling good” and she has postponed all upcoming engagements.

White House Dr. Sean Conley confirmed the news in a memo early Friday morning.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said in the memo.