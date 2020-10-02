Brazil’s Bolsonaro baffles evangelicals with top court pick

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday nominated a judge with a record of flexible rulings to the country’s Supreme Court, frustrating evangelical members of his conservative base who had been promised one of their own for the opening. Bolsonaro announced his nomination of Kassio Marques on Thursday during a live broadcast on Facebook and submitted his name to the country’s official gazette on Friday. If approved by the Senate, career judge Marques would replace Celso de Mello, who will retire this month as he nears the court’s age limit of 75 years.