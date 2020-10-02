Breese Stevens Field transforms into Breese ‘Screamins’ Field for October

MADISON (WKOW) -- Throughout the month of October, Breese Stevens Field will host the city's only haunted house.

"Breese Screamins Field" will provide visitors with socially-distant, outdoor, haunted horror experience.

According to a press release, organizers created a safety plan that was approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County for attendees. Those who wish to experience the haunted house must have a ticket for a reserved time and wear a mask at all times. There will also be a limited number of people going through the stadium at a time.

In order to keep physical separation, performers will be located inside a structure behind a glass wall in the stadium, while attendees experience everything from the outside.

The haunted area will have multiple themed rooms, including one for Forward Madison.

Tickets will only be sold online. There will be eight reservation times and 25 spots for each. For more ticket and safety information, click here.