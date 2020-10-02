Brodhead’s Fire & Ice Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The Brodhead Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the Fire & Ice Festival.

The festival was scheduled for December 4th and 5th.

In a statement, Michael Lowery, Brodhead Chamber of Commerce President, said, "Working closely with our team of health officials along with local and state health departments, we have made the tough decision to cancel all activities for this event.”

Lowery continued, “I know that our community looks forward to our celebrations and will be greatly disappointed. It is our plan for the 2021 Fire & Ice Festival to be bigger and better.”

“Several discussions took place on possible ways to make some of our activities happen with regard to safe health practices—like extending the parade route—but just could not make it happen this year, ”Lowery explained.

Lowery finished with, “The health and safety of our community and businesses are most important and we encourage everyone to follow recommended safe distancing practices. Stay healthy so we can celebrate together in the future.”