Car theft on Raymond Road Friday morning

MADSION (WKOW) -- 41-year-old, Madison resident had his car stolen early Friday morning.

At 2:20 A.M. on Raymond Road the victim started his car to head to the store, when he realized he didn't have his mask. So he want back in his house, leaving his Chevy Impala running and unlocked.

After he grabbed his mask and went back outside, the victim saw his car being driven away by two young men.

The Madison Police Department ask if you have any information on the theft to submit it at P3Tips.com