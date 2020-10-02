Cat 4 storm roars in Pacific; smaller one heads for Yucatan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Marie is pushing across the open Pacific, and forecasters say it’s likely to weaken over the weekend, without a threat to land. The Category 4 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) Friday.thout threatening land. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says another system is likely to become a tropical storm and hit the resort-laden coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. The biggest threat is likely to be torrential rainfall.