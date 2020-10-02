Catalonia to hold Feb. 14 vote to choose new regional chief

MADRID (AP) — The speaker of Catalonia’s parliament says the northeastern Spanish region will hold an election on Feb. 14 if lawmakers don’t elect a candidate to replace the ousted regional president. The competing pro-independence parties in Catalonia’s ruling coalition are refusing to put forward a joint candidate to replace Quim Torra, as a way to protest their leader’s removal by a court. Parties opposing secession lack a majority to elect a successor. In his farewell speech, Torra called on voters to advance the cause of separatism by turning the regional ballot to choose his replacement into a plebiscite on the region’s independence from Spain. Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents are roughly equally split on the secession question.